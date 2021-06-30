checkAd

ServisFirst Bank Announces Orlando Location

Four Seasoned Bankers Join the Orlando Leadership Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), announces its expansion into Orlando, Florida with the opening of a new loan production office on July 1, 2021. The new office will be located at 485 North Keller Road, Suite 180, Maitland, Florida 32751.

“We are excited to grow our role in the business community in the Greater Orlando area,” stated Greg Bryant, CEO of West Central Florida, ServisFirst Bank. “Our team of talented and experienced bankers exemplify the client-oriented relationship and exceptional service that ServisFirst Bank is known for.”

The Orlando leadership team consists of four established bankers including Ted Sheppe as the President of Central Florida. Amy Carlson and Jennifer Travis will both serve as Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking, and Michael Chong joins the team as Portfolio Manager.

The team will continue the growth of ServisFirst Bank’s loan production services in Florida through its extensive business and banking experience, building client-oriented relationships, and providing responsive and superior service.

For more information, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK 
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $12 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates. 

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net





