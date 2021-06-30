Elvis Has Returned…To Streaming; Cinedigm Partners with Elvis Presley Enterprises to Launch The Elvis Presley Channel

The New Service Will Exclusively Stream Elvis Film and Television Programming Along with Other Music Documentaries and Movies from the World's Most Influential Rock ‘N Roll ArtistsLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Elvis has re-entered …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Elvis has re-entered the building through a new streaming deal with Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises. Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company that serves enthusiastic fan bases, announced today the upcoming launch of an exclusive ad-supported (AVOD) and linear streaming service, The Elvis Presley Channel . The Elvis Presley Channel will be comprised of Elvis Presley archival content and specials, as well as musical content from some of the most influential rock ‘n roll artists that inspired the music industry.

Expected to launch early 2022, Cinedigm is planning to make The Elvis Presley Channel available in the United States and Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices and the web. Cinedigm plans to distribute the programming across the broader OTT landscape to its vast network of leading distribution partners in the streaming space including Samsung, Pluto, Roku, Hulu, Amazon, Tubi and many more.

"There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley, he transcends time, genre and medium," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "The opportunity to build a branded channel around Elvis opens up streaming possibilities to an entirely new demographic in the fastest-growing segment of the ad-supported business. The channel will allow a whole new audience to experience Elvis, while also giving his fans a more in-depth look at their idol."

"We are thrilled to partner with Cinedigm to launch The Elvis Presley Channel," said Marc Rosen, President, Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises. "The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and Cinedigm is best-in-class when it comes to serving fervent fan bases."

The launch of The Elvis Presley Channel continues Cinedigm's expansion into the legacy icon space which began last year through the extremely successful launch of The Bob Ross Channel. Showcasing memorable moments and incredible paintings from the long-running public television series, the channel features over 350 classic episodes and delivers hours of quality entertainment that offers enjoyment to the whole family.