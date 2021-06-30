Nayax Provides Cashless Payment Solution for International Oil and Gas Company, MOL Group
Herzliya, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading
cashless solution provider, is proud to be the preferred partner of MOL Group to
improve consumer experience and enable cashless payments for new customers. An
integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, MOL Group
operates in consumer services in nine countries across Central and Eastern
Europe, with a total of 1,941 service stations. Nayax was chosen due to its
worldwide presence, onboarding process and technology. Following a successful
proof of concept in Croatia and Hungary, MOL Group will be integrating initial
devices at a group-level.
In line with MOL Group's 2030+ strategy, the company aims to become the first
choice of customers as a best-in-class, digitally driven consumer goods retailer
and an integrated, complex mobility service provider by 2030. With Nayax, MOL
Group is looking to provide a new consumer journey for users at their coffee
machines, rest rooms, and car washes while improving the experience by offering
unattended payments.
"Nayax's VPOS Touch device provides a great customer experience, enjoyed by our
service station staff, as well as customers, and we're excited to have the
opportunity to further develop it, to tailor it to our needs," said István Mag,
Head of Digital Factory at MOL Group. "Nayax's cashless solution provides us
more transparency in sales data on our unattended devices and clarity on their
status, opening new horizons in maintenance and error reporting of these devices
in the long run."
"As a global entity, with sales and support offices around the world, Nayax
provides MOL Group with a unique opportunity, ensuring that their cross-border
needs will be met. Their commitment to their customers in developing loyalty and
engagement programs synchs well with our own vision of improving the consumer
experience and our customers' businesses. Working closely with MOL Group, our
technical teams have initiated exciting product opportunities for Nayax that we
are looking forward to implementing," said Yair Nechmad, CEO, Nayax.
About MOL Group
MOL Group is an integrated, international oil and gas company, headquartered in
Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic
international workforce of 26,000 people and a track record of more than 100
years in the industry. MOL's exploration and production activities are supported
by more than 75 years' experience in the hydrocarbon field. At the moment, there
are production activities in nine countries and exploration assets in 14
countries. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemicals plants
under integrated supply chain management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and
owns a network of almost 2,000 service stations across 9 countries in Central &
South Eastern Europe.
About Nayax
Nayax is a global retail enablement platform designed to help merchants scale
their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless
payment acceptance, telemetry, software management suite, and consumer
engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time.
What began as an unattended retail solution has transformed into a comprehensive
solution focused on our customers' growth. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices,
over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 payment providers and
integrations, and is a recognized payment institution worldwide. As a global
company, Nayax's goal is to improve our customers' sales and operational
efficiency. Visit http://www.nayax.com/ for more information.
Forward looking statement
The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to
contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said
forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and assumptions, and the
actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this
press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof.
All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are
expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax
does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
ir@nayax.com
Tel: +1-917-607-8654
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522055/Nayax_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131422/4956492
OTS: Nayax
