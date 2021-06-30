Nayax Provides Cashless Payment Solution for International Oil and Gas Company, MOL Group

Herzliya, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading

"Nayax's VPOS Touch device provides a great customer experience, enjoyed by ourservice station staff, as well as customers, and we're excited to have theopportunity to further develop it, to tailor it to our needs," said István Mag,Head of Digital Factory at MOL Group. "Nayax's cashless solution provides usmore transparency in sales data on our unattended devices and clarity on theirstatus, opening new horizons in maintenance and error reporting of these devicesin the long run.""As a global entity, with sales and support offices around the world, Nayaxprovides MOL Group with a unique opportunity, ensuring that their cross-borderneeds will be met. Their commitment to their customers in developing loyalty andengagement programs synchs well with our own vision of improving the consumerexperience and our customers' businesses. Working closely with MOL Group, ourtechnical teams have initiated exciting product opportunities for Nayax that weare looking forward to implementing," said Yair Nechmad, CEO, Nayax.About MOL GroupMOL Group is an integrated, international oil and gas company, headquartered inBudapest, Hungary. It is active in over 30 countries with a dynamicinternational workforce of 26,000 people and a track record of more than 100years in the industry. MOL's exploration and production activities are supportedby more than 75 years' experience in the hydrocarbon field. At the moment, thereare production activities in nine countries and exploration assets in 14countries. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemicals plantsunder integrated supply chain management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, andowns a network of almost 2,000 service stations across 9 countries in Central &South Eastern Europe.About NayaxNayax is a global retail enablement platform designed to help merchants scaletheir business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashlesspayment acceptance, telemetry, software management suite, and consumerengagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time.What began as an unattended retail solution has transformed into a comprehensivesolution focused on our customers' growth. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices,over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 payment providers andintegrations, and is a recognized payment institution worldwide. As a globalcompany, Nayax's goal is to improve our customers' sales and operationalefficiency. Visit http://www.nayax.com/ for more information.Forward looking statementThe information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed tocontain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private SecuritiesLitigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Saidforward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and assumptions, and theactual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in thispress release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof.All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax areexpressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayaxdoes not intend to update these forward-looking statements.Investor Relations Contact:Miri SegalMS-IR LLCir@nayax.comTel: +1-917-607-8654Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522055/Nayax_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131422/4956492OTS: Nayax