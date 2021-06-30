checkAd

Pulse Biosciences Announces First CellFX Procedure Performed in Canada

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that the first patient in Canada has been treated with the CellFX procedure. The first commercial use in Canada of the cellular-focused CellFX System proven to clear common benign lesions, notably sebaceous hyperplasia, seborrheic keratosis, and cutaneous non-genital warts, further expands the Company’s Controlled Launch program currently underway in the United States and Europe. A continued strategic rollout with thought-leading skin specialists across Canada aims to expand the clinical and commercial potential of the CellFX System for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications, as the Company builds its global foundation of key opinion leader adoption of the unique NPS technology.

Dr. Sheetal Sapra, a pioneer of modern dermatology technologies with a combined focus on medical, aesthetic, and clinical research, believes this novel procedure will offer his patients new hope to address their bothersome skin lesions.

“I am excited to be the first dermatologist in Canada to offer the CellFX procedure to my patients. I’m constantly seeking new, safer ways to improve the lives and self-confidence of my patients and I’m optimistic that the CellFX procedure will provide significant benefit for clearing an array of lesions,” said Dr. Sapra, co-founder and director of dermatology at the ICLS Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in the greater Toronto and Hamilton areas of Canada.

The prevalence of sebaceous hyperplasia, seborrheic keratosis and common non-genital warts among patients visiting aesthetic dermatologists today is widespread. According to Dr. Sapra, whose practice specializes in common benign lesions, approximately 40% of his patients have multiple undesired skin lesions for which they would seek treatment.

"We are pleased that the patient and clinician community in Canada will now have access to the CellFX procedure. Our direct sales team in Canada is prepared to train and initiate our planned commercial launch with leading dermatology specialists in the country’s major metropolitan centers,” said Ed Ebbers, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Dermatology, of Pulse Biosciences. “Driven by its differentiated cellular mechanism, the CellFX System has demonstrated the potential to raise the bar in clearing benign lesions. By further building on the insights and key learnings from our measured Controlled Launch program in the U.S. and Europe, we are confident that Canadian physicians will achieve outstanding clinical outcomes for their patients that will generate significant stakeholder value and propel company growth.”

