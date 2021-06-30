checkAd

T-Mobile Calls Are 100% STIR/SHAKEN Compliant

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 16:22  |  31   |   |   

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it has filed a certification of completion of STIR/SHAKEN implementation in the Federal Communications Commission’s Robocall Mitigation Database. With the filing, the Un-carrier is certifying that all calls originating on the T-Mobile network are 100% STIR/SHAKEN compliant.

T-Mobile was the first US wireless provider to work with all other major networks to implement STIR/SHAKEN to fight number spoofing and further protect customers from scammers. With these partnerships, T-Mobile authenticates calls with wireless and network providers that collectively represent around 98% of wireless customers in the U.S.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 134,21€
Hebel 12,56
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 156,64€
Hebel 11,94
Ask 1,03
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Number Verification, along with Caller ID, and the scam identification and blocking tools in Scam Shield, gives our customers the industry’s most comprehensive free scam and spam protection,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile Consumer Group at T-Mobile​. “We were first to implement number verification in 2019 and today, all calls originating on the T-Mobile network are 100% STIR/SHAKEN compliant, giving our customers peace of mind that their calls are protected against scammers and spammers.”

Number Verification provided by STIR/SHAKEN, coupled with free Caller ID provided by T-Mobile Scam Shield, helps T-Mobile customers rest assured that the calls they receive are authenticated as coming from the phone number displayed in Caller ID and have not been spoofed. This makes Caller ID even stronger in the fight against scam and robocalls, and with Scam Shield, all T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brand individuals, families and small business get free Caller ID.

T-Mobile currently provides STIR/SHAKEN implementations with AT&T, Comcast, Spectrum Voice from Charter Communications, UScellular, and Verizon Wireless as well as Altice USA, Bandwidth, Brightlink, Clear Rate, Google Fi, Inteliquent, Intrado, Magicjack, Peerless, and Twilio.

For more information on all the ways T-Mobile is protecting customers, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/resources/call-protection. For Metro by T-Mobile customers visit https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/scam-shield.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T-Mobile Calls Are 100% STIR/SHAKEN Compliant T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it has filed a certification of completion of STIR/SHAKEN implementation in the Federal Communications Commission’s Robocall Mitigation Database. With the filing, the Un-carrier is certifying that all …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:38 Uhr
Introducing America’s Most Affordable 5G Smartphone Ever – Only on America’s 5G Leader
28.06.21
Keep Your Phone Safe: Metro by T-Mobile Intros BYOD Protection
25.06.21
T-Mobile Customers get Exclusive Reserved Tickets to Live Nation Amphitheater and Las Vegas Residency Shows
24.06.21
Letitia A. Long Appointed to T‑Mobile US Board of Directors
24.06.21
Bitcoin, Microsoft, Amazon, Intuitive, T-Mobile US, Gamestop, Varta, Fraport - Märkte am Morgen
23.06.21
The Un-carrier Spirit Is Now an Actual Spirit. Introducing T-Mobile 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer
23.06.21
Telekom: Dank Doppelpass mit UEFA zum EM-Gewinner?
17.06.21
T-Mobile Upgrades Connecting Heroes: Adds Preemption, Rugged Devices, and New Plans With 5G Phones for First Responders
17.06.21
Kissigs Portfoliocheck: T-Mobile US ist Andreas Halvorsens heißeste 5G-Wette
15.06.21
Free and Exclusive: OnePlus Nord N200 5G Lands at T-Mobile and Metro