ReelTime Q1 Revenues Soar 10 Times Over Q1 2020, Exceeding 1.3 Million -- Files Annual 2020 and Q1 2021 Financial Disclosure Statements

SEATTLE, WA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) has completed and filed to OTC Markets its 2020 Annual Report and its Q1 2021 Quarterly Report pursuant to basic disclosure guidelines. www.otcmarkets.com . 

The latest Quarterly filing is the final set of Financials and Disclosures (which incorporate consolidated financials post the “DAB” acquisition) required in a series of filings that the company has been posting as it prepares to upgrade its designation on the OTC Markets and beyond.

OTC Markets Group segments PINK companies based on the information they provide to investors into Current, Limited or No Information. The PINK Market is for professional and sophisticated investors with a high risk-tolerance for trading companies with limited information available and limited regulatory oversight. Investors are strongly advised to proceed with caution and thoroughly research companies before making any investment decisions.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "This is a very important step in ReelTime’s ability to upgrade its designation and to prepare for its uplisting. Now that we have completed this milestone we can move forward with our audit and in meeting other requirements needed to move to a senior exchange."

ReelTime has now completed and filed to OTC Markets its Q1 2021 Quarterly Report pursuant to basic disclosure guidelines. www.otcmarkets.com . The latest filing is the final financial report required to upgrade its designation to “Current Information”, the highest of all designations on the OTC Markets “PINK” tier. To qualify for Current Information, a non-reporting Pink company may subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service and publish current information pursuant to OTC Markets’ Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. All current information is made publicly available on www.otcmarkets.com. More information on each of these steps is available as noted below:

Companies will be processed for “Current Information” once all required documentation has been submitted:

  • Financial Statements: Two most recent Annual reports and any subsequent Quarterly Report
  • Disclosure Statement: Most recent Annual and any subsequent Quarterly Reports
  • Attorney Letter covering all relevant information for non-audited companies
  • The Company Profile has been verified through OTCIQ

All filings will now be reviewed by council and if accepted an “Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information” will be submitted which if accepted by OTC Markets will likely allow ReelTime to be upgraded.  

