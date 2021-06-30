Splash Beverage Group, Inc.'s Beverage Portfolio Is Best-In-Class And Positions SBEV For A Surge In 2H 2021 (SBEV)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“SBEV”) may be under the radar to some. Still, you can bet that beverage industry competitors are taking notice, especially after SBEV inked a potentially transformative distribution deal in China earlier this month that added to six other significant agreements already in place. Already, the combined power of these agreements is enough to drive substantial growth in the back half of this year. However, with SBEV in a state of hyper-growth, expect much more. And that could be great news for shareholders.

Moreover, that disconnect is more pronounced factoring in that SBEV management may be one of the top teams in the sector, with some members responsible for helping take Red Bull energy drink from zero to billions in sales. Proof of their expertise is front and center, with the group closing several distribution deals, successfully uplisting the stock to the NYSE-American, raising $24 million since February, and eliminating all convertible debt from its balance sheet.