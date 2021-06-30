Splash Beverage Group, Inc.'s Beverage Portfolio Is Best-In-Class And Positions SBEV For A Surge In 2H 2021 (SBEV)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“SBEV”) may be under the radar to some. Still, you can bet that beverage industry competitors are taking notice, especially after SBEV inked a potentially transformative distribution deal in China earlier this month that added to six other significant agreements already in place. Already, the combined power of these agreements is enough to drive substantial growth in the back half of this year. However, with SBEV in a state of hyper-growth, expect much more. And that could be great news for shareholders.
Moreover, that disconnect is more pronounced factoring in that SBEV management may be one of the top teams in the sector, with some members responsible for helping take Red Bull energy drink from zero to billions in sales. Proof of their expertise is front and center, with the group closing several distribution deals, successfully uplisting the stock to the NYSE-American, raising $24 million since February, and eliminating all convertible debt from its balance sheet.
And while those events indeed put SBEV in its best operating position in history, no one at the company is shying away from having bullish ambitions. In fact, while its deal with China-based American Software Capital (ASC) alone opens up an estimated $69 billion market opportunity, its growth in the US markets is positioning the company to take advantage of the billions available here. Better still, SBEV isn't getting just one of its best-in-class products signed to distribution deals; they are getting all of them signed, bringing enormous revenue-generating potential from worldwide markets.
Its distribution with Great Bay distributors, one of Florida's largest Anheuser Busch (NYSE: BUD) distributors, is its latest.
Broadening Distribution Of Product Portfolio
Better still, inclusive of its recent deal with Great Bay, SBEV already has distribution deals in place with large companies like Golden Beverage Company, Anheuser Busch distributor, Bernie Little, Johnson Brothers, and divisions of Gulf Distributing Holdings, LLC. Further, SBEV announced a significant expansion into Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) owned Sam's Club, where its SALT Citrus flavored tequila is now available in 42 stores.
0 Kommentare