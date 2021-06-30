checkAd

DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based Company Offering Multiple Platforms Including Underwater Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a drone based company offering multiple platform capabilities including underwater inspection services (“TerraData”). TerraData offers fully integrated, drone based, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications including transportation departments, water management agencies, and engineering firms. TerraData inspects culverts, bridges, piers, dam and lock systems, water treatment facilities and more.

TerraData provides unique services critical in countering the increasing public safety concern related to bridges, culverts, dams, and similar infrastructure. TerraData’s ROV Inspection Services are needed more than ever as the United States struggles to assess conditions and deterioration of aging infrastructure. Specializing in underwater inspection through their unmanned vehicles (UUV), TerraData mitigates the safety concerns surrounding human divers.

TerraData will join DarkPulse’s growing list of world-class capabilities and the Company’s positioning as the leader in infrastructure sensing and monitoring in all domains, air, land, and sea. “We are excited to be joining the DarkPulse family alongside Remote Intelligence, and Wildlife Specialists. We at TerraData are motivated by the foundation, vision, strategy, and business culture DarkPulse has assembled. Leveraging the expertise and experience of members across these teams, our group is certain to accomplish the intended goal of becoming collectively, a true end-to-end solutions provider” stated TerraData COO Justin Dee.  

“As DarkPulse continues to build best in class technology service offerings to the critical infrastructure/key resources market we look for teams such as TerraData to bring experienced personnel and leading-edge equipment allowing the Company to operate AI assisted inspection services in all mediums including land, sea and air.” said DarkPulse CEO Dennis O’Leary. “TerraData’s ability to work in difficult marine environments with accuracy, efficiency, and expert results while eliminating risk to humans is a game-changer,”

