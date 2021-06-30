Thermic Science Receives its First North American Shipment of Thermic Infrared Heating Paint for Manufacturing the First Batch of North American Made Thermic Infrared Portable Heaters for Retail Consumer Sales and Distribution Across North America, Confir

checkAd

Thermic Science Receives its First North American Shipment of Thermic Infrared Heating Paint for Manufacturing the First Batch of North American Made Thermic Infrared Portable Heaters for Retail Consumer Sales and Distribution Across North America

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097, OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to announce that the first shipment of the Thermic Infrared Heating Paint has cleared North American Customs and Border Services and has been recently received in North America to begin North American manufacturing of the advanced low-cost Thermic Infrared Heating Systems and Thermic Infrared Portable Heater product lines.

The Company has North America manufacturing locations and components distributors already in place to begin manufacturing, assembly, and testing its advanced low-cost Thermic Infrared heating systems for the North American market. The revolutionary low-cost Thermic Infrared heating system that can change your life, the environment, and your pocketbook. Thermic Science Infrared Advanced Heating System is powerful and environmentally friendly, with several advanced infrared ecological benefits. Our low-cost North American manufacturing is key to managing any large scale North American consumer or business demand and/or distribution needs.

"Now this is traction! North American Customs and Border Clearance, North American manufacturing, certification, and distribution, Made in North America, we will tag each SKU accordingly. We expect the first units to be produced next month, fully tested and ready for test marketing and approvals. Just as we stated; Step by Step progress and we are here!

Now that we got this Major Step taken care of safe and sound in our hands, we can shift our main focus back on our Cannabis Science Acquisition while we build these Thermic portable heaters in the background!

Again, as I stated before and now we are showing the Fruits of our step by step labor and patience with the process; We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made in Thermic Science on multiple fronts, the CSi acquisition, the Thermic Acquisition, the Litcoat acquisition, and now bringing in the Thermic Infrared Heating Paint and Litcoat Electroluminescent paint for consumer sales and installation in North America.

We will now begin manufacturing the made in North American Thermic heater prototypes in our North American facilities while continuing building prototypes in our Europe facilities, this allows us the advance our R&D success and commercialize much faster in North America, when manufactured in North America. We have already been contacted by several interested parties who we would like to become our first Thermic Infrared Heating Distributors, Manufacturers, Installers, Franchise Owners, Territory Owners, and start to sell the products here in North America.

