Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Announces Jason Edelman as SVP of Williams Sonoma Home Brand

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today that Jason Edelman will be joining the leadership team as the Senior Vice President of the Williams Sonoma Home brand effective August 1, 2021.

Laura Alber, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As we continue to drive growth in our Williams Sonoma Home business, including a 40% comp last quarter, consumers are responding to our repositioning of the brand as a furniture destination with a high-end casual luxury aesthetic. Jason is the ideal addition to our team, and I am confident his expertise in the home category and visionary leadership will accelerate the growth of this brand.”

Ryan Ross, President of both the Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home brands, added, “Jason’s design aesthetic, industry knowledge and brand-building expertise will be instrumental in continuing the current momentum behind the Williams Sonoma Home brand. We look forward to welcoming Jason back to the Williams Sonoma team and growing the Williams Sonoma Home business with his leadership.”

With over 20 years’ experience growing and leading premium hard goods businesses for retail stores, e-commerce and catalogs, Jason brings a strategic leadership point of view critical to the growth of the Williams Sonoma Home brand. He has successfully led teams and grown businesses and brings a wealth of experience in product design, marketing, sourcing, planning, multi-channel operations and merchandising. Most recently Jason was SVP, Merchandising - Furniture for Restoration Hardware and prior to that he spent time with other home retailers including Houzz and Frontgate. Earlier in his career Jason worked in merchandising for the Williams Sonoma brand.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/.

WSM-PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005701/en/