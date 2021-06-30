Seabird Exploration PLC, in the process of changing its name to Green Energy Group (“the “Company”) has retained Fearnley Securities AS as Bookrunners (the “Managers”) to advise on and effect a private placement (the “Private Placement”) of new shares, with the intention to raise gross proceeds of approximately NOK 30 million.

The net proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement will be applied towards working capital requirements related to increasing activities within existing and new business segments, as well as towards general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement will be directed towards Norwegian and international investors, subject to applicable exemptions from relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions. The minimum application and allocation amount has been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The Company may however, at its sole discretion, allocate amounts below EUR 100,000 to the extent exemptions from the prospectus requirements in accordance with applicable regulations, including the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the prospectus regulation 2017/119 and ancillary regulations, are available.

The offer price in the Private Placement will be determined by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") following an accelerated bookbuilding process. The bookbuilding and application period for the Private Placement commences today, on [30] June 2021 at 16:30 CEST, and is expected to close no later than [1] July 2021 at 08:00 CEST. The Company, after consultation with the Managers, reserves the right to at any time and in its sole discretion close or extend the application period. If the bookbuilding is shortened or extended, the other dates referred to herein may be changed correspondingly.

Allocation of the shares in the Private Placement will be determined after the expiry of the bookbuilding period, and the final allocation will be made by the Board at its sole discretion, following advice from the Managers. DVP settlement will be facilitated by existing and unencumbered shares in the Company being borrowed by Fearnley Securities AS from certain existing shareholders pursuant to a share lending agreement between such parties and the Company, meaning that shares so settled will be tradable from allocation. The Managers will settle the share loan with new shares in the Company to be issued by a resolution of the Board.