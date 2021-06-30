170 Pages Electronic Access Control System Market Survey by Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider, Identifies Biometrics Readers Implementation a Chief Growth Driver

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic access control system value surpassed US$11bn in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the historical period of 2016 and 2020. The global electronic access control system market is expanding at a steady pace, exhibiting growth at 8.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. As per Fact.MR Analysis, the market is expected to reach valuation of US$21.2 bn by the end of 2031.

- Electronic access control system market survey by Fact.MR presents in-depth analysis into key factors driving sales across segments, including technology and end user. The report also identifies the leading electronic access control system producers and analyzes the impact of strategies they have adopted on the overall market

Electronic access system demand will consistently rise in India, Israel, and the U.S. owing to their high defense spending. The market includes peripheral security systems, intruder alerts, and verification systems. These systems suffered an all-time low demand in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 due to COVID-19.

Nonetheless, sales of electronic access control systems are expected to recover owing to technical advancements and revival of projects across numerous fields ranging from commercial to defense.

Rise in security concerns and increasing security budget allocation across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for electronic access control system sales. The demand for biometrics technology is rising in popularity as it delivers effective identification, authentic processes, advance security of information systems, and recondition control access to electronic resources.

The surging demand for integrated solution that offer immediate onsite response with alarm systems and electronic security will further encourage electronic access control system demand.

"Key players are focusing on delivering technologically advanced and innovative systems in response to increasing safety regulations. As a result focus on product launches is expected to increase in the coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Electronic Access Control System Market Study

Demand in the healthcare industry is expected to rise at more than 5% CAGR during the forecast period as demand for secure boundaries is rising in hospitals and healthcare centers.

Asia Pacific emerge as the fastest growing market, driven by surging demand from India and China .

The U.S. is among the key markets fir electronic access control systems, forecast to exhibit a CAGR 6% over the forecast period.

China accounted for over 35% sales of electronic access control systems in Asia and is forecast to remain a leading market through the assessment period.

Biometrics will remain highly sought-after among technologies available.

