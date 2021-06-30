checkAd

Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive and Industrial Applications as Chief Growth Driver

DUBAI, U.A.E, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global high-speed steel (HSS) tools market outlook remains positive, with its valuation forecast to surpass US$ 5.5 billion through 2021. The HSS tools demand is anticipated to increase at a CARG of 5.9% during 2021-2031 in comparison to a growth of CAGR 2.9% between 2016 and 2020.

One of the prime factors driving the sales of high-speed steel tools is increasing investment in the industrial sector for machinery and machining equipment. With a rise in the number of shipments amounting to over 225,274,037 units, the global high-speed steel tools sales are estimated to surge at a CAGR of 5% by the end of 2021, according to FMI.

Despite the growth, the outbreak of coronavirus have severely impacted the HSS tools sales prospects. The pandemic has resulted in the implementation of stringent regulations compelling partial or complete lockdown across affected countries.

These regulations arrested operations across manufacturing units, disrupting their supply chains and compelling the market players to respond to the same by adopting novel strategies. Nonetheless, with ease in lockdown and reopening of manufacturing facilities, the market is expected to recover.

North America is dominating the global HSS tools market, owing to the presence of prominent end use sectors such as oil & gas, construction, automotive, and transportation sectors in the region.

"With change in consumer behavior settling in, high-speed steel tools manufacturers are focusing on strategy changes. For instance, there is increasing focus on expanding online presence as they seek to navigate through logistical challenges posed amid COVID-19 outbreak," says the FMI analyst. 

Key Takeaways

  • In North America, the U.S. is expected to lead the HSS tools market, accounting for a market share of over 85% in the region through 2031.
  • The market in Germany is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4% over the assessment period, making the country one of the leading nations for machinery production in the world.
  • Being a leading manufacturer of high-tech solutions, China is estimated to hold over 35% of the sales of HSS tools within East Asia.
  • With growing investments in industrial expansions, the market for HSS tools in India is projected to account for more than 35% of the sales in South Asia through 2021.
  • Based on the configuration, machine-based tools are expected to lead the segment, accounting for over 95% of the market share by the end of 2031.

Key Drivers

