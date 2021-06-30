checkAd

HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day

Accenture, DXC Luxoft and TCM Partners are also honored for their collaborative spirit to drive business and innovation

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has named HCL 'Partner of the Year' at its annual Partner Day, held virtually on June 29, 2021. The firm is being honored for its initiative in conceptualizing a highly repeatable, cost-effective Treasury-as-a-Service offering, built on Fusion Opics, and underpinned by Microsoft Azure, for small- and mid-tier financial institutions. HCL not only demonstrated a deep understanding of industry pain points, but of how Finastra's technology could be applied in a new and impactful way. Additionally, HCL has invested in selected countries in APAC to serve a joint customer base with Finastra's Fusion Summit and Fusion Cash Management solutions.

"HCL demonstrated a visionary instinct to tackle an unaddressed business segment," said Denise Parker, Senior Vice President, Partners and Ecosystem, Finastra. "Taking the reins, HCL built a dedicated team to deliver sales, marketing, implementation, and support resources. Within eight weeks of initial sales activity, HCL created in excess of 20 opportunities representing an impressive revenue stream. This partnership serves as a blueprint for further digital-sales-driven partnerships."

Other partners were also honored for the significant roles they played - not only in driving business, but in collaborating with Finastra to make a meaningful impact on the banking industry through innovative projects and product implementations. These include:

  • Excellence in Enablement: DXC Luxoft

DXC Luxoft has onboarded teams across all of Finastra's business lines and solutions, consuming more than 3,000 hours of training. Onboarding was completed in a record time of four months, with the highest scores for certifications across the board. As a part of the graduation from the Finastra partner program, DXC Luxoft developed an impressive solution demo video, showing that the team was ready to meet market opportunity head on, and begin promoting the quality and breadth of the Finastra portfolio.

