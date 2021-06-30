DGAP-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG: Expected half-year result of approximately EUR 1.5 million



30-Jun-2021 / 16:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The publication of the half-year results will take place in the third quarter.



Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its projects and investments is available at

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) expects a significantly improved result in the first half of 2021 based on the currently available figures. The half-year result is expected to amount to approximately EUR 1.5 million (EBITDA) (previous year: TEUR -238). For the full year 2021, the company expects a result (EBITDA) at least at the level of the half-year result, whereby the development on the markets for digital assets has a significant influence on the possibilities for realising profits.The publication of the half-year results will take place in the third quarter.Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its projects and investments is available at www.advancedblockchain.com 30-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

