Advanced Blockchain AG: Expected half-year result of approximately EUR 1.5 million

Advanced Blockchain AG: Expected half-year result of approximately EUR 1.5 million

30-Jun-2021

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) expects a significantly improved result in the first half of 2021 based on the currently available figures. The half-year result is expected to amount to approximately EUR 1.5 million (EBITDA) (previous year: TEUR -238). For the full year 2021, the company expects a result (EBITDA) at least at the level of the half-year result, whereby the development on the markets for digital assets has a significant influence on the possibilities for realising profits.

The publication of the half-year results will take place in the third quarter.

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its projects and investments is available at www.advancedblockchain.com.
 

