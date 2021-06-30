Savara Announces First Patient Dosed in Pivotal Phase 3 Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP) Trial

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the pivotal IMPALA-2 clinical trial. IMPALA-2 is a Phase 3 trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of molgramostim compared to placebo. Molgramostim is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The trial is expected to be conducted at ~50 sites across the U.S., Canada, Japan, South Korea, and various countries in Europe and is anticipated to enroll ~160 patients with aPAP.

“Autoimmune PAP is caused by abnormal accumulation of surfactant sediment in the alveoli, leading to impaired gas exchange between the lungs and blood,” said Bruce Trapnell, M.D., IMPALA-2 International Coordinating Investigator, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. “The disease has a meaningful impact on a patient’s quality of life, causing them to become increasingly breathless, often with cough and frequent fatigue. With an unpredictable yet progressive clinical course, aPAP can include serious secondary infections, respiratory failure or pulmonary fibrosis requiring a lung transplantation. Research has demonstrated that treatment with inhaled GM-CSF can improve the clinical signs and symptoms of aPAP, which makes sense as it’s a logical replacement of a protein that has been neutralized by autoantibodies.”

“With the first patient dosed in IMPALA-2, we hit a critical milestone in-line with our guidance for the trial,” said Badrul Chowdhury, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Savara. “Our highest priority is to continue activating sites and working with the global aPAP community to enroll patients. Data from the IMPALA trial gave us confidence that molgramostim has the potential to address a significant unmet need in aPAP and we look forward to building on those supportive data to advance the development of molgramostim as the first potential pharmacological treatment for this debilitating disease.”

Initiation of IMPALA-2 is based on results from the Phase 2/3 IMPALA clinical trial which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in September 2020. While the IMPALA trial did not meet the primary endpoint of alveolar-arterial oxygen gradient (A-aDO 2 ), the totality of data showed that multiple key secondary and exploratory endpoints either achieved nominal statistical significance or trended in favor of the active drug arms, and results from the open-label period demonstrated a sustained treatment effect, or continued improvement, after longer term exposure to molgramostim. In December 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for molgramostim in aPAP based on data from the double-blind treatment period of IMPALA.