Annual Financial Report

Oxford Technology 4 VCT plc (the "Company")

Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2021

The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2021.

The associated PDF document can be downloaded by clicking the following link OT4 VCT 2021 AR June 30 or the attachment shown at the bottom of the email.

The annual report and financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2021 may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com.

The audited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 28 February 2021 was 26.4p.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's website:

Oxford Technology 4 VCT plc
www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com 

or contact:

Lucius Cary

01865 784466
Lucius@oxfordtechnology.com

