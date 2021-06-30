checkAd

Annual General Meeting 2021

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 504

June 30, 2021


PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 30, 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S took place on June 30, 2021 at Selandia Park 2, 4100 Ringsted, in accordance with the below agenda.

The Board of Directors appointed Søren Elmann Ingerslev, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting.
                               
The Chairman of the Board of Directors accounted for the Company's activities in the past year and the shareholders took note of the presentation. The audited annual report for 2020/21 was submitted and adopted by the General Meeting. The General Meeting approved decharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

In regards to appropriation of profits or covering losses appearing from the annual report, the General Meeting approved, in accordance with the adopted annual report and the Board of Directors’ proposal, that the result of the financial year 2020/2021 is transferred to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

The remuneration report for 2020/2021 was presented to and approved by the General Meeting.

Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, Max Rid, Rolf Pfiffner and Randi Toftlund Pedersen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.
                           
Hereafter, the Board of Directors consists of Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, Max Rid, Rolf Pfiffner, Randi Toftlund Pedersen, Stig Nedergaard* and Thomas Haase*.

* Previously elected by the employees.
                                                                                                                            
According to proposal from the Board of Directors, KMPG P/S was elected auditors of the Company.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be made available at www.glunz-jensen.com as soon as possible.

- - - o 0 o - - -

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors met at the first meeting of the Board of Directors and Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors and Randi Toftlund Pedersen was elected Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.

For further information:
Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +4540431303






