QCI CEO Outlines Company Progress in Shareholder Letter

LEESBURG, Va., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (OTCQB: QUBT), the leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, today announced that it has issued a forward looking letter to shareholders pertaining to expansion of its quantum-ready software to commercial applications. The letter reviews the company’s achievements and offers a positive outlook on growth. A summary is below.

QCI offers easily deployed quantum software solutions for some of the world’s most complex computational problems, with solutions designed to optimize high-value business processes such as supply chain logistics, drug discovery, cybersecurity, and transportation.

The company’s core software technology, Qatalyst delivers best-in-class performance and accuracy using highly optimized, quantum-ready formulations, and this has attracted users from multiple business verticals.

While today’s quantum computers (QCs) alone cannot yet scale to solve enterprise-class problems, QCI currently accelerates the value, accuracy and timeliness of classical systems, thanks to the application of powerful quantum-ready techniques. Qatalyst simultaneously offers seamless access to QCs to process the same problems without any need for coding new and complex quantum programs.

According to QCI CEO, Robert Liscouski: “Much of the market continues to focus on pure quantum for quantum’s sake. However, the simple reality is that delivering business value with quantum in the near term will not come from quantum alone. It can only be derived from the sophisticated combination of classical and quantum computing techniques that is enabled today with Qatalyst.”

Delivering immediate value with quantum techniques or quantum computers also demands software that brings this power within the reach of end users and programmers. Other quantum vendors offer software development toolkits (SDKs) that require expensive and hard to find quantum expertise. QCI alone provides simple, seamless access to powerful computational software across a variety of classical and quantum computers with no quantum expertise required.

Qatalyst’s unique ability to leverage classical and quantum computers to deliver solutions across multiple domains without reliance on the scalability of quantum computers has placed QCI in a unique, compelling position with its prospective commercial customers and partners.

QCI has discovered that even the most technically advanced integrators and scientific laboratories want a simpler way to deliver quantum applications, validating its unique approach to masking the complexity of quantum programming.

