Boston Whaler and Sea Ray Launch New Apps to Enhance the Boat Ownership Experience

METTAWA, Ill., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of Brunswick Corporation’s leading boat brands, Boston Whaler and Sea Ray, today announced the launch of the “ MyWhaler ” and “ Sea Ray+ ” apps, designed to improve the boat ownership experience by reducing friction across the entire ownership journey. The apps, which were officially announced during Brunswick’s Next Wave Investor Day in May, punctuate Brunswick’s ACES strategy with an off-board platform that highlights the Company’s leadership in the marine app marketplace.

“With the launch of MyWhaler and Sea Ray+, we’re excited to provide deeper insights around boat performance and increase brand affinity with value-add resources, in one centralized location,” said Shelby Kirby, Senior Marketing Director, Brunswick Corporation.