Alpine 4 (ALPP) Announces the Merger of Impossible Aerospace Corporation and VAYU (US), Inc.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings' (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that its subsidiaries, Impossible Aerospace Corporation (IA) and Vayu (US) Inc. (VAYU) will merge together …

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings' (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that its subsidiaries, Impossible Aerospace Corporation (IA) and Vayu (US) Inc. (VAYU) will merge together to become VAYU Aerospace Corporation, Inc. The company expects the merger to be completed by October 1st, 2021.

The new company, Vayu Aerospace Corporation, Inc., will be located in Ann Arbor Michigan at the current facility VAYU operates in. The new company website will be www.vayuaerospace.com and will take the place of the two prior websites for IA and VAYU. Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc., one of Alpine 4's other subsidiaries, will still manufacture and assemble the components for the US-1 airframe and will also be adding many new components to the G1 and G2 airframes as well. Alpine 4's CEO, Kent Wilson, lays out the merger overview in a CEO letter below: