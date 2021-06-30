checkAd

CCXI Approaching Deadline Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds ChemoCentryx, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ChemoCentryx, Inc. ("ChemoCentryx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CCXI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired ChemoCentryx securities between November 26, 2019 and May 6, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ccxi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a “Briefing Document” concerning ChemoCentryx’s drug candidate avacopan, which is in development for the treatment of adult patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA) vasculitis. To support its New Drug Application for avacopan, ChemoCentryx relied primarily upon its Phase III ADVOCATE study. In the Briefing Document, the FDA wrote that “[c]omplexities of the study design . . . raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of” ANCA vasculitis. The FDA further wrote that it had “identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainty about the interpretability of the[] data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results.” On this news, ChemoCentryx’s stock price fell $22.19 per share, or 45.45%, to close at $26.63 per share on May 4, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ccxi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in ChemoCentryx you have until July 6, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

