IQE plc Total voting rights and Block Admission Return

30.06.2021, 17:00   

IQE plc

Total Voting Rights and Block Admission Return

Cardiff, UK
30 June 2021

(“IQE” or the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights

As at 30 June 2021, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 801,323,594 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”). All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share. The Company holds 4,115 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 801,319,479. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Block Admission Return

The Company hereby provides an update to its block admission filed on 30 June 2021.

Name of company: IQE plc
   
Name of scheme: All employee share option plan
   
Period of return: 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021
   
Number of Ordinary Shares not issued under scheme at the end of the last period: 1,908,138
   
Number of Ordinary Shares issued under scheme during period: 953,660
   
Number of Ordinary Shares cancelled under the scheme during period: Nil
   
Number of Ordinary Shares added to the scheme during period: 8,000,000
   
Balance of Ordinary Shares under scheme not yet issued at end of period:

 8,954,478
Number and class of Ordinary Shares originally admitted under scheme and the date of admission: 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares (4 Dec 2009)
2,000,000 Ordinary Shares (11 Oct 2010)
5,000,000 Ordinary Shares (8 Nov 2010)
8,000,000 Ordinary Shares (5 Apr 2011)
6,000,000 Ordinary Shares (16 May 2012)
16,000,000 Ordinary shares (19 Jun 2012)
8,000,000 Ordinary shares (12 Aug 2014)
8,000,000 Ordinary shares (3 Dec 2015)
12,000,000 Ordinary shares (20 April 2017)
14,000,000 Ordinary shares (12 June 2018)
12,000,000 Ordinary shares (25 January 2019)
3,000,000 Ordinary shares (25 January 2020)
8,000,000 Ordinary shares (4 May 2021)

Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Amy Barlow
        
Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
Nick Prowting        

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall        

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices
  • global telecoms infrastructure
  • connected devices
  • 3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.


IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 660 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.





