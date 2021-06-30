checkAd

Fibocom Launches 5G Module Series FG130 and FM130 Powered by Qualcomm 315 5G IoT Modem-RF System to Advance 5G Deployment in IoT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 17:00  |  14   |   |   

SHENZHEN China, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solution and wireless communication modules, launches its 5G wireless modules FG130 and FM130. The new 5G module series is powered by the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT Modem-RF System, aiming to advance the deployment of 5G in the IoT vertical industries and expand the new market opportunities of 5G technology in the IoT sector.

Backward compatible with LTE network standard, Fibocom FG130 and FM130 wireless module series support global frequency bands of 5G NR Sub-6GHz in standalone (SA) only mode. Compared with non-standalone (NSA), 5G SA enables lower latency, which makes it suitable for real-time and near-real-time applications such as C-V2X and AR/VR. With 5G SA supporting network slicing, Fibocom FG130 and FM130 5G modules can be applied in use cases based on different characteristics and SLA (service level agreement) requirements, including private 5G networks, smart retails, smart energy, IIoT (Industrial IoT), smart agriculture, construction, public venues, etc.

Featuring premium gigabit class performance, low power consumption and efficient heat dissipation, Fibocom FG130 and FM130 module series is a new generation of IoT solutions with high speed, powerful functions and excellent performance. Powered by the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT Modem, FG130 and FM130 allow an extended-life software and hardware maintenance, which enables longer product lifecycles for IoT terminals. Embedded with rich interfaces, FG130 and FM130 modules allow flexible customization, which can help customers transit from LTE to 5G seamlessly based on their needs while reducing development costs.

“Qualcomm Technologies is continuously optimizing and developing industry-leading technologies and modems ranging from the most power efficient NB-IoT solutions to new products like the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem, purpose-built to bring 5G connectivity capabilities to IoT,” said Jeffery Torrance, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to unveil our new 5G IoT solution which will help stimulate and scale the 5G IoT industry and enable the transitions needed for Industry 4.0. This solution will help create long-lasting devices and promote growth and expansion in the 5G IoT industry, allowing seamless integration for customers utilizing previous generations of connectivity.”

“The development of the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT Modem is an exciting step forward in the proliferation of 5G in the IoT. Coupled with the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem, Fibocom’s FG130 and FM130 5G module series will enable reliable, safe and intelligent IoT solutions across a variety of industries and vertical applications,” said Lingpeng Ying, chief executive officer, Fibocom.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact

Ellie Cai
pr@fibocom.com
+86 755-26733555
www.fibocom.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fibocom Launches 5G Module Series FG130 and FM130 Powered by Qualcomm 315 5G IoT Modem-RF System to Advance 5G Deployment in IoT SHENZHEN China, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solution and wireless communication modules, launches its 5G wireless modules FG130 and FM130. The new 5G …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus