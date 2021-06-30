checkAd

1st Quarter Results

Net Asset Value at 31 May 2021

The Board is pleased to announce the Net Asset Value per share was 30.8p at 31 May 2021.

Fuller details are included in the Annual Report for the year ended 28 February which was released earlier today.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain

Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management
