Trevor M. Saliba Recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 Leaders of Influence: Private Equity, Investors and Advisors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMSC") announced today that its Managing Partner and Global Head the Private Equity, M&A and Strategy practice groups, Trevor M. Saliba was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Leaders of Influence: Private Equity, Investors & Advisors" for 2021.

Published in the June 28, 2021 issue, the Los Angeles Business Journal profiled an impressive cross-section of the top private equity investors and advisors in the Los Angeles marketplace who fund or work on deals that shape the local and national economy in its "Leaders of Influence: 2021 Private Equity Investors and Advisors." Included in the issue are some LA's most successful private equity and M&A dealmakers, lawyers, accountants, consultants and insurance providers.

As the Managing Partner and Global Head of the Private Equity, M&A and Strategy Practice Groups at NMS Consulting, Mr. Saliba is a sought after strategic advisor to a global client base working with them at every stage of the private equity and M&A transaction lifecycle. Mr. Saliba's Strategy practice supports clients post transaction closing advising on post-merger integration and growth strategies.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the LABJ as part of this impressive group for a second year in a row" said, Trevor M. Saliba. "At NMS Consulting, we remain singularly focused on our client's goals in the transaction to create added value throughout the process through completion. The firm has seen a significant client mandate increase in Private Equity and M&A transactions with a particular client focus on SPACs, infrastructure and real estate in 2021."

About NMS Consulting, Inc.

NMS Consulting, Inc. is a global management consulting and strategy firm focused on delivering client solutions to a global client base comprised of private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations, and the individuals who lead. Drawing upon our global team's extensive expertise and diverse skills, our clients benefit from a global organization of more than 250 seasoned professionals across fifteen offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Middle East, resulting in a unique multi-disciplinary platform.

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory focused on delivering client solutions across four business units: management consulting, corporate advisory, strategic communications, and tax advisory. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations, and the individuals who lead them.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

Media Contact:
NMS Consulting, Inc.
Lili Swanson
+1 310 855 0020
news@nmsconsulting.com

SOURCE: NMS Consulting, Inc.



