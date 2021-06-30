checkAd

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC)

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 17:00  |  17   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)About Greenland Technologies Holding …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com.

Foto: Accesswire

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010

Foto: Accesswire

www.aegiscapcorp.com

This communication has been prepared by Aegis Capital Corporation for distribution to Aegis Capital Corporation's clientele. This communication is not intended for public dissemination and the recipient is prohibited from sharing this information. This communication has been prepared for institutional - accounts, as defined within FINRA Rule 4512(c), who (1) are capable of evaluating investment risks independently, both in general and with regard to all transactions and investment strategies involving a security or securities; and (2) will exercise independent judgment in evaluating the recommendations of any broker - dealer or its associated persons. This communication is not a product of Aegis Capital Corporation Research Department. Aegis Capital Corporation., Member FINRA, SIPC

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653731/Aegis-Capital-Corp-acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-7-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-of-Ordinary-Shares-for-Greenland-Technologies-Holding-Corporation-NASDAQ-GTEC




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $7 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)About Greenland Technologies Holding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Japanese Patent Office
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Capital Restructuring & Wapiti Acquisition
TDG Gold Corp. Signs LOI to Acquire Advanced Exploration & Development “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Makara Provides Updates on Financing and Nearby Mineral Exploration Activities
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Azarga Uranium Annual General and Special Meeting 2021 Voting Results
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...