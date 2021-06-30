CORRECTION: RushNet Inc. with Acquisition Target heliosDX Release Preliminary 2nd Quarter Results
This press release is updated with the correct date in the dateline.
ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN) ("RushNet") with Acquisition target heliosDX is excited to release preliminary Quarter 2 results for 2021. In the 2nd Quarter of 2021, heliosDX continued to show strength Quarter over Quarter (QOQ) with outstanding results. The first Quarter of 2021 was a record-breaking quarter for the company. We set company benchmarks for revenue, gross profit, individual monthly revenue, and specimens processed for the quarter. The first quarter of 2021 was truly an amazing quarter for heliosDX, especially coming off the record setting year in 2020. We did however see our net profit take a dive in the first quarter of 2021 due to the added spend of expanding our instrument capacity and testing capabilities. That coupled with the added expenses of beginning the process of going public weighed heavily. heliosDX was fortunate to be able to absorb all these costs by taking a temporary hit to the bottom line. We did not need additional funding or toxic debt to accomplish these feats.
Now, let us dive into the 2nd Quarter of 2021:
- Quarter 2 saw Record Revenue at an estimated $1.56M verses a stretch target of $1.4M. This is an increase QOQ of approximately $300,000 or 23.91%
- We outperformed our stretch target by 11.43%
- We will post Gross Profit for the second Quarter at an estimated $1.256M verses Gross Profit in Quarter 1 of $1.001M. This is an increase QOQ of approximately $255,000 or 25.47%.
- We will also post an estimated profit in Quarter 2 of $226,789 verses Quarter 1 profit of $40,737. This is an estimated increase QOQ of $186,052 or 456.72%
- We also processed a record number of specimens in Quarter 2 at an estimated 6,842 verses Quarter 1 at 6,488. This is an increase of 354 specimens or 5.46%.
- The company also set a new benchmark in May 2021 of approximately $530,000 in Monthly Revenue. This did not last long, in June 2021 heliosDX will post an estimated $570,000 in monthly revenue.
- The company's previous monthly specimen benchmark was approximately 2,500, which was also topped in June 2021 at an estimated 2,800 specimens processed.
These results are coming off a paramount year in 2020 when the company realized an increase in revenue from 2019 by $1.655M. The 2nd Quarter results are a clear indication heliosDX is executing in all phases of their business. heliosDX believes there is still a lot of room for growth in all phases, while continuing to increase the company margins and furthering our organic growth. We are starting to see our profits rise as the spending continues to decrease from our instrument and testing enhancements. However, Quarter 3 will see additional spending as the company prepares to take the next step to become a fully reporting publicly traded entity. In addition, the company will have additional spend towards the acquisition announced previously. This acquisition will triple the company's revenue and drastically increase specimen capacity and market reach.
