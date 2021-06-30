CORRECTION: RushNet Inc. with Acquisition Target heliosDX Release Preliminary 2nd Quarter Results

This press release is updated with the correct date in the dateline.ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN) ("RushNet") with Acquisition target heliosDX is excited to release preliminary Quarter 2 results for 2021. …

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN) ("RushNet") with Acquisition target heliosDX is excited to release preliminary Quarter 2 results for 2021. In the 2nd Quarter of 2021, heliosDX continued to show strength Quarter over Quarter (QOQ) with outstanding results. The first Quarter of 2021 was a record-breaking quarter for the company. We set company benchmarks for revenue, gross profit, individual monthly revenue, and specimens processed for the quarter. The first quarter of 2021 was truly an amazing quarter for heliosDX, especially coming off the record setting year in 2020. We did however see our net profit take a dive in the first quarter of 2021 due to the added spend of expanding our instrument capacity and testing capabilities. That coupled with the added expenses of beginning the process of going public weighed heavily. heliosDX was fortunate to be able to absorb all these costs by taking a temporary hit to the bottom line. We did not need additional funding or toxic debt to accomplish these feats.

Now, let us dive into the 2nd Quarter of 2021: