Relevium Announces Settlement of the Outstanding Notes

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “ Company ” or “ Relevium ”), announces today it has reached an agreement to settle the outstanding notes totalling $2,798,550.

On December 20, 2018, the company issued Notes to the Holders with a principal amount of $2,352,942, which matured on December 20, 2020, and were subsequently extended until June 1, 2021. As announced on June 10, 2021, the Company began negotiations to settle the outstanding debt and the Company and the Note Holders have agreed to settle the total of $2,798,550, including interest and accrued fees as follows:

Shares for debt settlement of $2,434,439 at a price equals to $0.02, reflecting market closing pricing in accordance with TSXV Exchange policy and pricing relief extended to issuers due to the pandemic.

Cash payment for the balance over the next 60-days totalling $364,111.

The settlement will not create a Control Person as defined by Canadian Securities Laws.

THIS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT AND CONDITIONAL TO THE REVIEW AND APPROVAL BY THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE.

TOWNHALL AND CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will be hosting a TOWNHALL AND CONFERENCE CALL today at 4:15PM Eastern Time, where we are pleased to welcome John Kupice, CEO of H-Source Holdings (TSX.V: HSI).

Date and Time: Wednesday June 30, 2021, at 4:15PM Eastern Time.





Attendees must register in advance by CLICKING HERE Q&A Session: Please submit your questions to investors@releviumcorp.com using subject line “Question”



