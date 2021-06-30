NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): IPO Mister Spex sets final offer price at EUR 25.00 per share 30-Jun-2021 / 17:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mister Spex sets final offer price at EUR 25.00 per share

Berlin, Germany, June 30, 2021 - Mister Spex SE (the "Company") has set the final offer price at EUR 25.00 per share.

The offer comprised 9,782,609 new bearer shares from a capital increase and 3,260,869 existing bearer shares from the holdings of certain existing shareholders. In addition, 1,956,521 existing shares were allocated in connection with an over-allotment. The total placement volume, including overallotments, amounts to EUR 375 million (based on full exercise of the greenshoe option).

Trading in the Company's shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 2 July 2021 under the trading symbol MRX and the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CSAE2.



Media contact:

Katharina Berlet

VP Corporate Communications

E-Mail: Katharina.Berlet@misterspex.de



Investor Relations:

E-Mail: investorrelations@misterspex.de



