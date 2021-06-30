NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

DGAP-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): IPO Mister Spex sets final offer price at €25.00 per share 30.06.2021 / 17:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mister Spex sets final offer price at €25.00 per share

- Placement comprises around 15.0 million shares in total including c. 9.8 million new shares from a capital increase, c. 3.3 million existing shares from the holdings of certain existing shareholders and c. 2.0 million shares to cover over-allotments, resulting in a total offer volume of €375 million (based on full exercise of the greenshoe option)

- Final offer price implies a market capitalisation of Mister Spex of c. €829 million

- Gross proceeds to Mister Spex amount to around €245 million

- Shares are expected to commence trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 2 July 2021

Berlin, 30 June 2021 - Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries "Mister Spex"), Europe's leading digitally native omnichannel optician, has set the final offer price for its initial public offering ("IPO") at €25.00 per share. In total, the offering consists of c.15.0 million bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien), which includes c.9.8 million newly issued bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) from a capital increase against cash contributions resolved upon by Mister Spex SE's shareholders on 29 June 2021, c.3.3 million existing bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) from the holdings of certain existing shareholders and c.2.0 million additional existing shares to cover over-allotments.