Increased number of shares in Formpipe

Following this increase, the number of outstanding shares and votes in the company amounts to 53,726,057 and the share capital amounts to SEK 5,372,605.70.

Following the exercise of the warrant program 2018/2021 new shares have been issued and the number of shares and votes in the Company has increased by 262,150 and the share capital has increased by SEK 26,215.00.





For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 05.25 PM CEST June 30, 2021.

