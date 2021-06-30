checkAd

CORRECTION Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued this morning, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, under the same headline, by Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), please note that in the last sentence of the first paragraph, the date should be Thursday, July 15, 2021, not Wednesday July 15, 2021. The corrected release follows:

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended May 31, 2021 on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-400-1697 (toll free) or 1-703-736-7400 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d9fu3xjc . Phone replay report of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) until July 22, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (North America) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) and by entering the access code: 7943345. The webcast replay is also available until July 15, 2022 on https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d9fu3xjc  

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
617-356-1009
ir@theratech.com





