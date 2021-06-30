checkAd

Sinch AB (publ) Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 17:31  |  20   |   |   

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

As of 30 June 2021, there are 722,672,110 shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 (“Sinch”).

The change in the number of shares and votes is a result of the annual general meeting’s resolution on a share split, whereby each share was divided into ten shares (10:1). The record date was 18 June 2021. Before the share split, the number of shares and votes was 72,267,211.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:31 CEST on 30 June 2021.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sinch AB (publ) Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ) Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH As of 30 June 2021, there are 722,672,110 shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 (“Sinch”). The change in the number of shares and votes is a result of the annual general …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Iba – Launch of a New Share Buyback Program
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus