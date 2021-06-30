Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces the Approval of its H-EVA Patent in the United States

In line with its Research and Development strategy, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has taken a new step in the protection of its intellectual property with this second international issuance after the one for H-P2A, also obtained in the United States, in 2020. After nearly three years of examination, the H-EVA patent has been validated by the United States Patent Office under the reference number US 2021/0179492 A1.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“ Hoffmann Green ” or the “ Company ”), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, today announces the approval of its H-EVA patent in the United States.

H-EVA technology is a flash clay-based technology for formulating decarbonated cements used for mortars, plasters and ready-mix concrete. This technology has raised a lot of expectations internationally as its main raw material, clay, is available in very large quantities on all continents.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “The approval of the H-EVA patent in the United States marks a new milestone in our Research and Development roadmap. This issuance allows us to further protect our intellectual property and thus strengthen the barriers to entry in our markets. It rewards Hoffmann Green Cement's investments and the work done by our teams since the creation of the company. Obtaining this patent is also an important step in the Company's future international development, and especially in the United States.”

The characteristics of H-EVA technology:

Alkaline ettringitic cement ;

Clinker-free cement (0%);

Cement in the form of a powder that can be stored in a silo like a traditional cement;

Perfectly compatible with existing manufacturing processes;

Cement for the mortar and plaster market and the ready-mix concrete market.

Financial schedule:

H1 2021 revenue and results will be published on September 20, 2021 (before market)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

