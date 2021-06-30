checkAd

Fisker Ocean Takes Next Steps Towards Manufacturing Milestones

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 17:43  |  39   |   |   

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today took another significant step forward towards the start of production for the Fisker Ocean SUV with the official opening of several Fisker-dedicated operational areas at Magna’s world-class manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria. Fisker CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker, was onsite in Graz with teams from engineering, manufacturing, purchasing and quality to review the new facilities, the progress being made on the path to volume production and to commence a countdown clock timed to the start of production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005783/en/

Fisker Inc. today took another significant step forward towards the start of production for the Fisker Ocean SUV with the official opening of several Fisker-dedicated operational areas at Magna’s world-class manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria. Fisker CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker was on-site in Graz with teams from engineering, manufacturing, purchasing and quality to review the new facilities, the progress being made on the path to volume production and to commence a countdown clock timed to the start of production. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fisker Inc. today took another significant step forward towards the start of production for the Fisker Ocean SUV with the official opening of several Fisker-dedicated operational areas at Magna’s world-class manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria. Fisker CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker was on-site in Graz with teams from engineering, manufacturing, purchasing and quality to review the new facilities, the progress being made on the path to volume production and to commence a countdown clock timed to the start of production. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Ocean program continues to progress exactly how we forecast,” says CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker. “Seeing areas such as prototype manufacturing and testing facilities ready for the Ocean was a motivating sight for everyone at Fisker and Magna. Having the confidence that the Ocean will launch on time with outstanding quality continues to validate our asset-lite strategy and specifically, our partnership with Magna.”

Co-located teams from Fisker and Magna covering areas including manufacturing engineering and purchasing are now situated in a dedicated program office, ideally situated close to engineering, the prototype shop and the future production areas for Body-in-White (BIW), the paint shop and general assembly. The engineering center and prototype shop will drive the first build phases for the Ocean. The prototype facility, which has a capacity of approximately 1,500 vehicles per year, will enable the prototype build phase to be carried out using serial production conditions, helping to train the production team and ensure a smooth transfer to the serial production line. The Ocean will also benefit from the extensive testing facilities at Graz, including those for durability, NVH, climate extremes and a test track – all of which help drive program integration across manufacturing and engineering.

Seite 1 von 4
Fisker Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fisker Ocean Takes Next Steps Towards Manufacturing Milestones Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today took another significant step forward towards the start of production for the Fisker Ocean SUV with the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.06.21
LYNX: Fisker: Der Geheimtipp der Woche?
22.06.21
Fisker Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index on June 28
17.06.21
Fisker and Magna Sign Long-Term Manufacturing Agreement
09.06.21
Fisker Announces Results of First Annual Stockholder Meeting
07.06.21
Fisker Targets Delivery of Climate Neutral Vehicle By 2027
02.06.21
Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Evercore ISI Tech Conference