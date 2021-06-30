Fisker Ocean Takes Next Steps Towards Manufacturing Milestones

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today took another significant step forward towards the start of production for the Fisker Ocean SUV with the official opening of several Fisker-dedicated operational areas at Magna’s world-class manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria. Fisker CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker, was onsite in Graz with teams from engineering, manufacturing, purchasing and quality to review the new facilities, the progress being made on the path to volume production and to commence a countdown clock timed to the start of production.

Fisker Inc. today took another significant step forward towards the start of production for the Fisker Ocean SUV with the official opening of several Fisker-dedicated operational areas at Magna’s world-class manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria. Fisker CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker was on-site in Graz with teams from engineering, manufacturing, purchasing and quality to review the new facilities, the progress being made on the path to volume production and to commence a countdown clock timed to the start of production. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Ocean program continues to progress exactly how we forecast,” says CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker. “Seeing areas such as prototype manufacturing and testing facilities ready for the Ocean was a motivating sight for everyone at Fisker and Magna. Having the confidence that the Ocean will launch on time with outstanding quality continues to validate our asset-lite strategy and specifically, our partnership with Magna.”

Co-located teams from Fisker and Magna covering areas including manufacturing engineering and purchasing are now situated in a dedicated program office, ideally situated close to engineering, the prototype shop and the future production areas for Body-in-White (BIW), the paint shop and general assembly. The engineering center and prototype shop will drive the first build phases for the Ocean. The prototype facility, which has a capacity of approximately 1,500 vehicles per year, will enable the prototype build phase to be carried out using serial production conditions, helping to train the production team and ensure a smooth transfer to the serial production line. The Ocean will also benefit from the extensive testing facilities at Graz, including those for durability, NVH, climate extremes and a test track – all of which help drive program integration across manufacturing and engineering.