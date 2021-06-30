SolGold PLC Announces Upcoming Events
BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Join SolGold's (LSE & TSX code: SOLG) Interim Chief Executive Officer Keith Marshall at the Proactive One2One Investor Forum on Thursday 1st July for a corporate update and Q&A. Keith will present a summary of current ongoing activities and answer shareholder questions.
Date: Thursday 1st July 2021
Time: 6:00pm London
Where: Virtual
SolGold will also participate at the upcoming Ecuador Investment Opportunities Conference hosted by LatAm Investor on 13th July. Ecuador's Minister of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources Juan Carlos Bermeo Calderón will be a keynote speaker at the event.
Date: Tuesday 13th July 2021
Time: 3pm London
Where: Virtual
Upcoming Conferences and Events
|
Date
|
Event
|
Location
|
July
|
14-16
|Noosa Mining & Exploration Investor Conference
|Noosa Heads, QLD, Australia
|noosaminingconference.com.au
|
August
|
2-4
|Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum
|Kalgoorlie, WA, Australia
|diggersndealers.com.au
|
September
|
8-11
|Precious Metals Summit
|Beaver Creek, CO, United States
|precioussummit.com/event/2021-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek
|
12-15
|Denver Gold Forum
|Colorado Springs, CO, United States
|goldforumamericas.com
|
November
|
15-16
|Colombia Gold Symposium
|Medellin, Colombia
|colombiagold.co
|
17-18
|
