SolGold PLC Announces Upcoming Events

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Join SolGold's (LSE & TSX code: SOLG) Interim Chief Executive Officer Keith Marshall at the Proactive One2One Investor Forum on Thursday 1st July for a corporate update and Q&A. Keith will present a summary of current ongoing activities and answer shareholder questions.

Date: Thursday 1st July 2021

Time: 6:00pm London

Where: Virtual

SolGold will also participate at the upcoming Ecuador Investment Opportunities Conference hosted by LatAm Investor on 13th July. Ecuador's Minister of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources Juan Carlos Bermeo Calderón will be a keynote speaker at the event.

Date: Tuesday 13th July 2021

Time: 3pm London

Where: Virtual

Upcoming Conferences and Events

Date

Event

Location

 

July

14-16

Noosa Mining & Exploration Investor Conference Noosa Heads, QLD, Australia noosaminingconference.com.au

August

2-4

Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum Kalgoorlie, WA, Australia diggersndealers.com.au

September

8-11

Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek, CO, United States precioussummit.com/event/2021-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek

12-15

Denver Gold Forum Colorado Springs, CO, United States goldforumamericas.com

November

15-16

Colombia Gold Symposium Medellin, Colombia colombiagold.co

17-18

