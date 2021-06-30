Hans R. Holdener appointed new CEO of Helvetica; Capital increase of HSO Fund significantly oversubscribed

Zurich, 30 June 2021 - Hans R. Holdener will assume the function of CEO at Helvetica as of 1 November 2021. The fund management company successfully completed the capital increase of Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund). The fund will receive proceeds in the amount of approximately CHF 28 million.

Hans R. Holdener appointed new CEO of Helvetica by the Board of Directors as of 1 November 2021

He will succeed Michael Müller, who will leave the company as of 31 October 2021

Capital increase of Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund) successfully completed

Proceeds of about CHF 28 million for the HSO Fund

Hans R. Holdener new CEO of Helvetica

Hans R. Holdener (55), will assume the function of CEO of Helvetica Property Investors AG as of 1 November 2021. He founded the company fifteen years ago which he then built and led as CEO between 2006 and 2019. The Swiss entrepreneur with Norwegian roots has more than 20 years of experience in real estate and finance. Helvetica has developed into one of the leading Swiss investment platforms for real estate investments in recent years.

Hans Ueli Keller, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "I am delighted that Hans R. Holdener has returned to Helvetica in an operational capacity and that we have been able to regain him as CEO. He is highly respected throughout the entire real estate and financial industry and is a personality with extensive experience. He is very familiar with Helvetica from his former role as co-founder and CEO. He has also proven that he can lead successfully, even in challenging times. The Board of Directors is convinced that he brings with him the ideal prerequisites to continue the course of growth which we have embarked upon."