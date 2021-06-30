checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Hans R. Holdener appointed new CEO of Helvetica; Capital increase of HSO Fund significantly oversubscribed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 17:45  |  50   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hans R. Holdener appointed new CEO of Helvetica; Capital increase of HSO Fund significantly oversubscribed

30-Jun-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 30 June 2021

Zurich, 30 June 2021 - Hans R. Holdener will assume the function of CEO at Helvetica as of 1 November 2021. The fund management company successfully completed the capital increase of Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund). The fund will receive proceeds in the amount of approximately CHF 28 million.

  • Hans R. Holdener appointed new CEO of Helvetica by the Board of Directors as of 1 November 2021
  • He will succeed Michael Müller, who will leave the company as of 31 October 2021
  • Capital increase of Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund) successfully completed
  • Proceeds of about CHF 28 million for the HSO Fund

 

Hans R. Holdener new CEO of Helvetica
Hans R. Holdener (55), will assume the function of CEO of Helvetica Property Investors AG as of 1 November 2021. He founded the company fifteen years ago which he then built and led as CEO between 2006 and 2019. The Swiss entrepreneur with Norwegian roots has more than 20 years of experience in real estate and finance. Helvetica has developed into one of the leading Swiss investment platforms for real estate investments in recent years.

Hans Ueli Keller, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "I am delighted that Hans R. Holdener has returned to Helvetica in an operational capacity and that we have been able to regain him as CEO. He is highly respected throughout the entire real estate and financial industry and is a personality with extensive experience. He is very familiar with Helvetica from his former role as co-founder and CEO. He has also proven that he can lead successfully, even in challenging times. The Board of Directors is convinced that he brings with him the ideal prerequisites to continue the course of growth which we have embarked upon."

Seite 1 von 5
HelvSwiCom Fd/Ut CHF jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Hans R. Holdener appointed new CEO of Helvetica; Capital increase of HSO Fund significantly oversubscribed EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Hans R. Holdener appointed new CEO of Helvetica; Capital increase of HSO Fund significantly oversubscribed 30-Jun-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
Allgeier SE: IT- und Software-Services-Gruppe schärft mit der Akquisition der it-novum GmbH ihr Profil für ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2020 and Operative Highlights
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director
EQS-Adhoc: Baloise Insurtech subsidiary FRIDAY launches in the French market and prepares to expand further
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Change in Management Board
DGAP-News: Changes on the Management Board of centrotherm international AG
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hans R. Holdener wird neuer CEO von Helvetica; Kapitalerhöhung desHSO Fund deutlich überzeichnet (deutsch)
17:45 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Hans R. Holdener wird neuer CEO von Helvetica; Kapitalerhöhung des HSO Fund deutlich überzeichnet