Parrot unveils ANAFI Ai The first 4G connected robotic UAV

Parrot unveils ANAFI Ai:

The first 4G connected robotic UAV

ANAFI Ai provides professionals features that really matter.

Paris – June 30, 2021:  Parrot, a leading European drone group, is pleased to announce ANAFI Ai: a drone that sets new standards and capabilities for professionals. 

ANAFI Ai is the first drone to use 4G as the main data link between the drone and the operator, which is a game changer for the drone industry. Users will no longer experience transmission limitations thanks to ANAFI Ai’s 4G connectivity, which enables precise control at any distance. For Beyond Visual Line of Sight flights, it stays connected even behind obstacles.

For the first time, ANAFI Ai embeds a Secure Element in the drone and in its Skycontroller 4. The 4G link between the drone and the user’s phone is encrypted. The Secure Element protects both the integrity of the software and the privacy of data transferred.

Parrot's large partner ecosystem delivers a wealth of specialized applications and services for a variety of professional uses. Parrot is the first in the industry to make its piloting application open-source. Parrot offers developers a Software Development Kit (SDK) to execute custom code in the ANAFI Ai drone during the flight. The SDK gives access to all flight sensors, including obstacle avoidance sensors, occupancy grid and internet access.

ANAFI Ai’s uniquely designed obstacle-avoidance (OA) system detects obstacles in all directions, using stereo cameras to sense objects and automatically avoid them.

ANAFI Ai incorporates a 48 MP main camera and boasts a powerfully-stabilized 4K 60fps / HDR10 camera to capture finely-detailed aerial images and smooth video footage.

Originally the pioneer of consumer drones a decade ago, Parrot now seeks to set new standards for drones at work. Advanced artificial intelligence, autonomous flights, best-in-class imaging, photogrammetry accuracy and reliable 4G connectivity, put powerful new tools in the hands of professionals like never before.

ANAFI Ai will be available in the second half of 2021 through Parrot Drone Enterprise Partners and leading Enterprise Drone Reseller Network.
For more information, visit: https://www.parrot.com/uk/drones/anafi-ai

4G connectivity

4G is profoundly changing the use cases for drones. With 4G, the data link between the drone and the pilot becomes robust in all circumstances. Already widely and reliably deployed around the world, 4G offers long range transmission at low frequency bands at 700MHz - 900MHz.

