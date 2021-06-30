Eramet's objective is to play an active role in the development of the communities in which it operates. Today the Group is publishing its report on economic and social contributions made to governments in 2020 (“Report on the Group's financial transparency 2021,” available on its website ).

Conducted in accordance with the methods laid down by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which has defined best practice principles for the sector and which Eramet has sponsored since 2011, this review focuses mainly on taxes and royalties paid to governments and regional authorities, as well as dividends paid to public shareholders in the parent company and its subsidiaries.

In keeping with its policy of transparency, the Group has gone still further by presenting an overall picture of the contribution it makes in the main areas outside mainland France where it operates: Gabon, Norway, New Caledonia, and Senegal. It demonstrates Eramet's ongoing commitment to developing an economic model based on a long-term, sustainable and socially responsible vision, and to making a positive impact by developing local employment, preserving the environment, respecting host communities and contributing to the economies of countries and local communities.

With more than 13,100 employees worldwide, including 8,000 outside mainland France, Eramet has a global human resources policy that promotes local employment, invests in the potential of all its employees and harnesses their diversity.

In 2020, more than 30,000 people in host countries benefited from the Group's community investment programs in support of youth and essential infrastructure, such as access to water, to the tune of €21 million. The Group's ambition to be a local partner in regional development is also illustrated by the creation by Eramet and its subsidiary Comilog of two CSR funds with the Gabonese government to finance new development programs for the benefit of local populations