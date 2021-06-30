Press Release// Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes accelerate their alliance partnership to help organizations evolve towards becoming intelligent enterprises

The commitment to value creation will help organizations unlock intelligence throughout their entire value chains

Paris, June 30th, 2021 – Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes recognize that a business transformation approach which has been tested in order to reduce risks and optimize results requires a commitment for the business transformation rate of clients. Together they announce work on a joint collaboration which will help address challenges around intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services through new capabilities. Anchored in Capgemini’s conviction that the future of industry is intelligent, the new alliance partnership combines Capgemini’s deep sector, technology and data experience with Dassault Systèmes’ cutting edge 3DEXPERIENCE platform to assist clients through each stage of their intelligent transformation journey.

To gain a competitive edge, businesses need to be proactive and take the next steps in their digital

transformation journeys, rethinking and reimagining the products they offer, the way they manufacture them and the way they do business to become more customer centric. However, many organizations today are a collection of legacy systems with siloed data, disjointed processes and no clearly aligned strategy to drive continuous innovation. Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes intend to join resources to assist their clients in realizing the business value all along their transformation journeys and improve performance by supporting them with new capabilities in the following critical domains: