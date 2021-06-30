checkAd

The ATB-Discover project, led by DEINOVE, IBMM and the LMP of the University of Montpellier, is supported by the European Union and Occitania Region

The ATB-Discover project, led by DEINOVE, IBMM and the LMP of the University of Montpellier, is supported by the European Union and Occitania Region

  • DEINOVE is intensifying its collaboration with the Max Mousseron Institute of Biomolecules (IBMM) and the Physical Measurement Laboratory (LMP) of the University of Montpellier to accelerate the discovery and identification of new antimicrobial molecules.
  • ATB-Discover aims to develop innovative analytical approaches based on the use of Ultra High Resolution Mass Spectrometry.
  • The European Regional Development Fund (FEDER) and the Occitania Region have granted €560K and €430K, respectively, to the ATB-Discover project over a 30-month period.

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris : ALDEI), a French biotech company pioneering the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent and global challenge of antimicrobial resistance, announces its collaboration with the Max Mousseron Institute of Biomolecules (IBMM) and the Physical Measurement Laboratory (LMP) of the University of Montpellier for the co-development of new analytical approaches based on the use of Ultra High Resolution Mass Spectrometry, over a 30-month period. This project benefits from a €990K funding from the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER) and the Occitania Region.

The ATB-Discover partnership research project was selected in the framework of the call for proposals “Regional Research and Innovation Platforms” (PRRI), in line with the regional innovation strategy “Innovative and targeted therapies”.

ATB-Discover aims to complete and strengthen DEINOVE’s in-house analytical capabilities. This project is in total synergy with DEINOVE’s industrial strategy for the development of new antimicrobials, which was recently supported by two other independent expert committees (see France Relance1 and Priority Research Program “Antibiotic Resistance”2 press releases).

ATB-Discover also contributes to the territorial policy by federating a scientific, institutional and economic community committed to the societal challenges of MUSE “Montpellier University of Excellence: Nourish/Care/Protect”3. This innovative collaborative research project relies on a vast range of techniques and expertise in analytical chemistry, and more particularly in mass spectrometry, available at the Max Mousseron Institute of Biomolecules4 and the Physical Measurement Laboratory5.

