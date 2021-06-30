checkAd

Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021   

ANGLE plc ('the Company') Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL) (OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information ANGLE:

ANGLE plc

+44 (0) 1483 343434

Andrew Newland, Chief Executive

Ian Griffiths, Finance Director

Andrew Holder, Head of Investor Relations

 

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Corporate Finance - Carl Holmes, Simon Hicks, Teddy Whiley

ECM - Alice Lane, Sunila de Silva

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

WG Partners (Joint Broker)

Nigel Barnes, Nigel Birks

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Ciara Martin, Sam Purewal

Matthew Ventimiglia (US)

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

+1 212 850 5624

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include a circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix® system, and it enables a liquid biopsy (a simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest to the user in a format suitable for multiple types of downstream analyses. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The system is epitope independent and can capture all types of CTCs as well as CTC clusters in a viable form (alive). CTCs enable the complete picture of a cancer to be seen as being an intact cell they allow DNA, RNA and protein analysis and may provide comparable analysis to a tissue biopsy. Because CTC analysis is a non-invasive process, unlike tissue biopsy, it can be repeated as often as needed. This is important because cancer develops and changes over time and there is a clear medical need for up-to-date information on the status of a patient's tumor. In addition, the live CTCs harvested by the Parsortix system can be cultured, which offers the potential for testing tumor response to drugs outside the patient.

