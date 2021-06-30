Changes in AS Tallink Grupp’s loan agreements

AS Tallink Grupp and its lending banks signed amendments to loan facility agreements whereby the loan principal repayments were rescheduled and waivers of selected financial covenants were agreed. The loans' final maturities remained unchanged. From the second quarter of 2021 until the end of first quarter of 2022 repayments in the total amount of EUR 82.1 million are deferred and added to the last payment of each respective loan facility. The deferrals for the 2021 financial year amount to EUR 67.4 million.

The repayment rescheduling significantly improves Tallink's liquidity position and provides flexibility for Tallink to maintain sufficient working capital for the recovery in the continuously challenging economic environment.





Joonas Joost

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee