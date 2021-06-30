checkAd

Quadient Introduces Next-Generation Mailing and Shipping Intelligent Solutions in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 17:55  |  41   |   |   

Quadient Introduces Next-Generation Mailing and Shipping Intelligent Solutions in Europe

  • Quadient’s iX-Series mailing solutions are now available in Germany

Paris, June 30, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it is bringing its most technologically advanced mailing solutions—the iX-Series mailing systems and S.M.A.R.T mail management software—to Europe. The intelligent iX-Series is now generally available in Germany, with an upcoming rollout in other European markets to include S.M.A.R.T.

Quadient successfully introduced the iX-Series and S.M.A.R.T. (Shipping, Mailing, Accounting, Reporting and Tracking) software to the U.S. market in 2020, where more than 15,000 units have been shipped despite the global pandemic.

The success of our launch in the U.S. during the Covid crisis is a testament to how Quadient’s Mail-Related Solutions reduce operational expenses, eliminate risk and ensure compliance, and create opportunities for businesses with accurate cost tracking and reporting, said Alain Fairise, chief solution officer, Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient. Technological innovation is a cornerstone of our strategy. Additionally, we are expanding our relationship with our more than 440,000 mail system customers by also supporting them with Quadient’s growing array of Intelligent Communication Automation software solutions, accelerating their transformation to digital communications. The synergies between our mail systems and cloud software solutions is resulting in deeper, expanded client relationships as together we tackle today’s communication challenges and the challenges of tomorrow.”

The iX-Series includes Quadient’s advanced postage solutions, available in three models, the iX-3, iX-5 and iX-7. The S.M.A.R.T. cloud-based software complements all iX-Series models, providing consolidated and organized mail management that streamlines workflows and reduces the equipment footprint to a single dashboard. The iX-Series and S.M.A.R.T increases throughput speed and productivity, meets the latest communication protocols and data encryption requirements, offers postage expense reporting and supports chargeback accounting. Standard and customised reporting with real-time item tracking helps provide complete delivery details of every parcel. For more information on the iX-Series and S.M.A.R.T., visit quadient.com

About Quadient
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Director of Media & Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com     sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quadient Introduces Next-Generation Mailing and Shipping Intelligent Solutions in Europe Quadient Introduces Next-Generation Mailing and Shipping Intelligent Solutions in Europe Quadient’s iX-Series mailing solutions are now available in Germany Paris, June 30, 2021 Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Iba – Launch of a New Share Buyback Program
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus