Quadient Introduces Next-Generation Mailing and Shipping Intelligent Solutions in Europe

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it is bringing its most technologically advanced mailing solutions—the iX-Series mailing systems and S.M.A.R.T mail management software—to Europe. The intelligent iX-Series is now generally available in Germany, with an upcoming rollout in other European markets to include S.M.A.R.T.

Quadient successfully introduced the iX-Series and S.M.A.R.T. (Shipping, Mailing, Accounting, Reporting and Tracking) software to the U.S. market in 2020, where more than 15,000 units have been shipped despite the global pandemic.

“The success of our launch in the U.S. during the Covid crisis is a testament to how Quadient’s Mail-Related Solutions reduce operational expenses, eliminate risk and ensure compliance, and create opportunities for businesses with accurate cost tracking and reporting,” said Alain Fairise, chief solution officer, Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient. “Technological innovation is a cornerstone of our strategy. Additionally, we are expanding our relationship with our more than 440,000 mail system customers by also supporting them with Quadient’s growing array of Intelligent Communication Automation software solutions, accelerating their transformation to digital communications. The synergies between our mail systems and cloud software solutions is resulting in deeper, expanded client relationships as together we tackle today’s communication challenges and the challenges of tomorrow.”

The iX-Series includes Quadient’s advanced postage solutions, available in three models, the iX-3, iX-5 and iX-7. The S.M.A.R.T. cloud-based software complements all iX-Series models, providing consolidated and organized mail management that streamlines workflows and reduces the equipment footprint to a single dashboard. The iX-Series and S.M.A.R.T increases throughput speed and productivity, meets the latest communication protocols and data encryption requirements, offers postage expense reporting and supports chargeback accounting. Standard and customised reporting with real-time item tracking helps provide complete delivery details of every parcel. For more information on the iX-Series and S.M.A.R.T., visit quadient.com.

