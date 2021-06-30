checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Bystronic AG: Strategic transformation completed - sale of Mammut finalized

Bystronic AG: Strategic transformation completed - sale of Mammut finalized

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Strategic transformation completed - sale of Mammut finalized

Zurich, June 30, 2021 - Bystronic has finalized the sale of Mammut, which was announced on April 26, 2021. The Mammut business unit was sold to Telemos Capital, London, UK, for an enterprise value of CHF 230 million, including an earn-out structure of up to CHF 45 million. Telemos Capital was founded by its Chairman Philippe Jacobs, who is also Co-Chairman of Jacobs Holding AG, Zurich, Switzerland.

The transfer of control took effect on June 30, 2021, together with the corresponding deconsolidation. In 2020, the Mammut Sports Group business unit contributed sales of CHF 218 million to Bystronic's top line (reported by the Conzzeta AG holding company (SIX: CON) prior to the change of name).

The parties also agreed on an interest-bearing vendor loan of CHF 60 million, which will be repaid by the purchaser over a maximum period of five years. Due to the earn-out structure, the divestment proceeds of this transaction in the 2021 financial year are expected to break even.

The half-year results as per June 30, 2021 will be published on August 6, 2021.

The closing of the divestment marks the successful completion of the strategic portfolio transformation. The name change of the Group took effect at the end of April and the shares have being traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the new ticker symbol BYS since May 3, 2021.

For queries:

Bystronic Investor Relations
Doris Rudischhauser
Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +41 79410 81 88
E-mail: doris.rudischhauser@bystronic.com

Bystronic Media Relations
Michael Präger
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
Mobile: +41 79 870 01 43
E-mail: michael.praeger@bystronic.com

