AIG Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report detailing the company’s strategic progress toward supporting a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous future for its stakeholders.

“AIG’s commitment to transparent ESG leadership is a central part of our global corporate citizenship agenda,” said Peter Zaffino, AIG’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Documenting our progress through this ESG Report creates a mechanism to share our perspectives and a way to measure our progress. With more than 40,000 colleagues conducting business in approximately 80 countries, being an agent of change is an important responsibility in a complex and dynamically changing world.”

AIG’s ESG Report outlines how the company is aligning its sustainability efforts with its core business strategy and describes how AIG identifies, measures and manages environmental impact and risk, sets and lives by specific standards of corporate citizenship, and empowers its sustainability agenda. The Report also provides AIG’s first detailed public summary of existing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Zaffino added: “AIG strives to be a catalyst for positive change as it relates to sustainability advancements, renewable energy expansion, improved equity for all people and more. We plan to continue to invest in education and guidance toward logical and sensible paths forward for the clients and industries we serve. Our work is far from complete; however, I am pleased with the actions AIG has taken to generate momentum toward positive and meaningful outcomes.”

Jennifer Waldner Grant, AIG’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “This Report is especially meaningful, because it reflects the hard work done by so many teams and colleagues across AIG to collaborate and align their ESG goals and initiatives. I am encouraged by the passion and expertise of my colleagues who are focused on these issues and working diligently to institute real and lasting change.”

The Report is the compilation of several years establishing and advancing various ESG efforts across AIG. It builds on AIG’s commitment to transparency as a public respondent to the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for the last 11 years and one of the first U.S. insurance companies to publish a Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report. The Report aligns with recognized guidelines such as the TCFD framework, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Standards (SASB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Read the 2020 ESG Report and learn more about AIG’s corporate responsibility efforts on www.aig.com/about-us/sustainability and www.aig.com/about-us.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

