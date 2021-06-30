Change in number of shares and votes in Maha Energy AB (publ)

The number of shares and votes in Maha Energy AB (publ) has increased following the issue of 7,316,608 new shares during June through the exercise of 200,000 warrants of series 2018/2021 issued under the incentive program adopted at the annual general meeting held in 2018, and the exercise of 7,116,608 warrants of series TO 2 A.

As of 30 June 2021 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 119,615,696, out of which 119,132,330 are A-shares and 483,366 are B-shares. Each share carries one vote, and the total amount of votes as of 30 June 2021 is 119,615,696. The company’s registered share capital amounts to SEK 1,315,772.656.