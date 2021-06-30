checkAd

Troilus Closes C$45 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units and Flow-Through Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 17:59  |  33   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Not an offer of securities for sale in the United States

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX:TLG; OTCQX:CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed today its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the Offering, Troilus issued 9,090,980 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$1.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$10,000,078; 7,142,880 flow-through units of the Company (the “Traditional Flow-Through Units”) at a price of C$1.26 per Traditional Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of C$9,000,029; 13,513,600 flow-through units of the Company (the “National Flow-Through Units”) at a price of C$1.48 per National Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of C$20,000,128; and 3,174,700 flow-through units of the Company (the “QC Flow-Through Units”) at a price of C$1.89 per QC Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of C$6,000,183 for aggregate combined gross proceeds of approximately C$45 million. This includes 1,185,780 Units and 931,680 National Flow-Through Units issued in connection with the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below) under the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Traditional Flow-Through Unit and National Flow-Through Unit consists of one Common Share that qualifies as a “flow-through share” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one Warrant. Each QC Flow-Through Unit consists of one Common Share that qualifies as a “flow-through share” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Quebec) and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. The Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted for listing the Warrants under the symbol: “TLG.WT”.

The Units, Traditional Flow-Through Units, National Flow-Through Units and QC Flow-Through Units are collectively referred to herein as the “Offered Units”.

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters, led by Cormark Securities Inc. and including Stifel GMP, Haywood Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (collectively the “Underwriters”).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Troilus Closes C$45 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units and Flow-Through Units Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Not an offer of securities for sale in the United States TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX:TLG; OTCQX:CHXMF) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Iba – Launch of a New Share Buyback Program
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus