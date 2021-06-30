Troilus Closes C$45 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units and Flow-Through Units
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Not an offer of securities for sale in the United States
TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX:TLG; OTCQX:CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed today its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the Offering, Troilus issued 9,090,980 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$1.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$10,000,078; 7,142,880 flow-through units of the Company (the “Traditional Flow-Through Units”) at a price of C$1.26 per Traditional Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of C$9,000,029; 13,513,600 flow-through units of the Company (the “National Flow-Through Units”) at a price of C$1.48 per National Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of C$20,000,128; and 3,174,700 flow-through units of the Company (the “QC Flow-Through Units”) at a price of C$1.89 per QC Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of C$6,000,183 for aggregate combined gross proceeds of approximately C$45 million. This includes 1,185,780 Units and 931,680 National Flow-Through Units issued in connection with the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below) under the Offering.
Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Traditional Flow-Through Unit and National Flow-Through Unit consists of one Common Share that qualifies as a “flow-through share” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one Warrant. Each QC Flow-Through Unit consists of one Common Share that qualifies as a “flow-through share” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Quebec) and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. The Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted for listing the Warrants under the symbol: “TLG.WT”.
The Units, Traditional Flow-Through Units, National Flow-Through Units and QC Flow-Through Units are collectively referred to herein as the “Offered Units”.
The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters, led by Cormark Securities Inc. and including Stifel GMP, Haywood Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (collectively the “Underwriters”).
