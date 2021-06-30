Troilus Closes C$45 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units and Flow-Through Units

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Not an offer of securities for sale in the United States



TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX:TLG; OTCQX:CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed today its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the Offering, Troilus issued 9,090,980 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$1.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$10,000,078; 7,142,880 flow-through units of the Company (the “Traditional Flow-Through Units”) at a price of C$1.26 per Traditional Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of C$9,000,029; 13,513,600 flow-through units of the Company (the “National Flow-Through Units”) at a price of C$1.48 per National Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of C$20,000,128; and 3,174,700 flow-through units of the Company (the “QC Flow-Through Units”) at a price of C$1.89 per QC Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of C$6,000,183 for aggregate combined gross proceeds of approximately C$45 million. This includes 1,185,780 Units and 931,680 National Flow-Through Units issued in connection with the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below) under the Offering.