Intervest concludes agreement for 22.000 m2 of storage and office space in the Herentals Green Logistics development project
Intervest concludes agreement with Schrauwen Sanitair en Verwarming for 22.000 m2 of storage and office space in the Herentals Green Logistics development project.
This gives the unique and sustainable cluster of a total of over 100,000 m2 of offces and logistics on the Atealaan in Herentals a further concrete interpretation.
